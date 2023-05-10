The Nevada Humane Society Board of Directors has accepted CEO Greg Hall's resignation.
Hall’s resignation follows recent allegations pertaining to the staff, resources and operations within this organization.
"The board is considering all allegations with the utmost gravity and enacting appropriate investigations, including a third-party investigation into animal welfare and husbandry practices scheduled to begin May 22."
In a May 9, 2023, board meeting, the board voted to approve the following actions:
1. A third-party investigation into management practices at Nevada Humane Society to understand what breakdowns might exist and how to correct them.
2. A review of staff compensation to identify opportunities to improve existing compensations.
3. An ad-hoc bylaw review committee to evaluate the current bylaws for potential improvements.
4. A search to identify a third-party service to enable staff and volunteers to make anonymous reports regarding ethics or compliance concerns directly to the board, to be reviewed at the board meeting directly following the reports.
"The animals under the Nevada Humane Society remain our first priority and we commit to ensuring their continued welfare. We appreciate your continued trust as we undertake the process of identifying and correcting any issues that may be identified through external audits within the organization," Ray Gonzalez, Board President and Rita Eissmann, Board Vice President said in a statement.