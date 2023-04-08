Today the Nevada Humane Society held their seventh annual Heels and Hounds fundraising event, which featured some furry friends doing a fashion show.
We got the chance to talk to people about how they wanted to help support.
"I'm going to be donating and then probably bidding on some auction items and we'll see, maybe leave with a furry friend or two if things get a little wild here," said Max Margulies, Board Member of the Nevada Humane Society.
Today's Heels and Hounds event featured people who were accompanied by dogs and cats walking down the runway.
Many animals were adopted before the show even started, and those who weren't were showcased during and after the show for anyone who was thinking about taking a furry friend home with them.
In addition to the show, there was an auction bid where many in attendance could try to win a variety of prizes.
"I think it's just the human, animal bond right," said Greg Hall, CEO of the Nevada Humane Society. "Some events mostly you know humans in a room, people in a room, conversing, raising money. Other events you may be on site doing an adoption event. This brings the whole human animal connection together in the exact same place. That's what makes this event so special."
One of the Humane Society board members, Max Margulies, works with the Reno Aces as their Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and he plans on using those skills to help out with the Humane Society.
"That's definitely why I was interested in the events side of NHS with that committee because I do work in that business and I'm definitely trying to leverage my position with the Aces to strengthen our partnership with NHS moving forward," Margulies said.
And for those who couldn't attend the event today, Hall says there are other ways to help.
"We're also looking for volunteers," Hall said. "So. any spare time people have to walk the dogs or enrich the cats and helps us out in other ways is greatly appreciated."
You can visit the Nevada Humane Society's website to see more opportunities in how you can help:
