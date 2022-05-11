The Nevada Humane Society has seen big swings in the pet population there over the last few years. Right now, a lot of larger dogs are being surrendered, and the shelter is at their maximum capacity for these bigger canines. To help clear the kennels and find these pets forever homes, the shelter is giving away all larger dogs that are older than one.
"All of our fees are waived for adoption, so come on down," said Nevada Humane Society CEO Greg Hall. "There's never been a better time to adopt, and we have a really great mix of dogs right now."
Local economies tend to have an effect on the homeless pet situation, and this influx of big dogs follows a nationwide trend. Being in a shelter is stressful for a lot of these animals, plus, the Humane Society needs to keep space open for the at-risk pets they take in from all over the region. That's why all these larger dogs are now part of the shelter's Lonely Hearts Club, free to good homes.
"It's really important for us to find homes for our large dogs," Hall said. "A lot of them have been displaced from rental situations where they're not able to keep those large dogs at home anymore, so we're trying to help them out in particular. So it's a great time if you want to adopt a large dog."
You can see available pets at www.nevadahumanesociety.org