Nevada Humane Society (NHS) is looking to increase their capacity to transfer animals from Washoe Country Regional Animal Services to aid in the community’s overcapacity crisis.
Earlier this week, WCRAS and NHS appealed to the local community for support in helping WCRAS after they reached capacity. Because WCRAS is obligated to accept all animals brought to them, they face the difficult decision of euthanasia when there are no kennels available for incoming pets.
NHS is also at or near capacity and can only take in new pets from WCRAS when space is made available by adoption, fostering, or transferring to a community partner. As NHS does not euthanize for space, reducing barriers to adoptions is key to providing capacity.
NHS is assisting WCRAS by increasing our capacity to transfer animals currently at WCRAS to NHS. To achieve this, NHS is looking to the local community to increase the number of adoptions and foster placements.
“This is just the beginning of the changes our organization is making to continue supporting our partners at Washoe County Regional Animal Services in our mutual efforts to build a community that aligns with our mission,” said interim CEO, Jerleen Bryant.
Starting on Saturday, June 3, NHS will be waiving adoptions fees for all adult dogs, adult cats, and small animals.
Previously closed from 2 pm to 3 pm, NHS is extending its adoption hours starting Monday, June 5, 2023. NHS will now be open from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm to better accommodate the community member’s schedules.
With both Reno and Carson City locations already open seven days a week, NHS will now be more available for adoptions, fosters, and other community services.