The Nevada Humane Society will have adoptable adult dogs and kittens at the JaDa Loft Boutique location, at 6405 S. Virginia St., Suite 1, in Reno on Saturday June 24th from noon to 4 pm.
This event is a great opportunity to adopt a new furry friend or play with amazing animals.
JaDa Loft Boutique is passionate about supporting non-profits, and they have been matching round-ups and flat donations for Nevada Humane Society throughout the entire month of June.
The boutique, which was named Reno’s best in 2023, dressed many of the models for Nevada Humane Society’s Heels & Hounds event this past April.