The Nevada Humane Society is re-opening two dog adoption areas to the public on Thursday, August 3 as part of its phase one efforts to make adoptions easier at the facility.
NHS has a total of four dog adoption areas, all of which have a center courtyard with public access so guests may interact with dogs in the outdoor section of the kennel. Visitors to NHS may access the adoption areas daily between the nonprofit’s hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. beginning August 3. Appointments are not needed.
The change comes after the installation of Jerleen Bryant as permanent CEO and during a period of time when the facility is experiencing high rates of occupancy.
NHS is opening the Turquoise and Topaz kennels first to allow more interaction between dogs and potential adopters. A group of trained volunteers called kennel ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions while animal care associates will help facilitate meet-and-greet opportunities and provide care to the dogs.
Phase two, wherein the Ruby and Opal dog kennels will open to the public, is anticipated to take place within the next few months depending on the reception and learnings of phase one.