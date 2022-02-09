The Interim Finance Committee recently approved a number of work programs and projects put forward by Governor Sisolak and state agencies aimed at revitalizing the Nevada's economy.
Committee members approved the first four Community Recovery Grants. Announced in early December, the State set aside $30 million in federal funds to utilize existing non-profits in the State to help provide direct and immediate community services.
Below you can find the non-profits that will receive funds:
The Family Support Center, located in Winnemucca. (The $153,764 grant will help the center reduce wait times and serve additional clients.)
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada, located in Sparks. (The $629,026 grant will go toward the equitable outreach program.)
Baby’s Bounty, located in Las Vegas. (The $201,801 grant will support the diaper bank and baby bundle programs.)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada, locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (The $993,512 grant will allow Goodwill to build upon a program that provides evidence-based workforce development for certified nursing assistants and medical assistants.)
More than $20 million was also approved to strengthen the nursing apprenticeship program, which is helping alleviate staffing shortages in hospitals and health care settings.
“I am grateful to members of the Interim Finance Committee for approving all the programs brought forward today and to my team and State agencies for working hard to ensure we invest these federal dollars back into the community as quickly as possible through programs that will have an immediate effect on the lives of Nevadans,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I want to thank all our community providers for their partnership in ensuring every Nevadan recovers.”
Additional money was allocated by the Committee to build upon the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) grant program, which launched in October 2021.
Funds were also allocated to victims of crime service providers, forestry services, DETR and EV charging infrastructure.
