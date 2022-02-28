Nevada has announced that it is joining the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium, operated by Oregon and Washington, to reduce prescription drug costs for enrolled Nevadans.
The program, which is no cost to the State, comes as Nevada works to increase transparency related to prescription drug costs through legislation from the 2021 Session, including Senate Bill 380 and SB 396, which allow the State to work with other entities to purchase prescription drugs.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is coordinating with the Consortium to implement the program that will benefit Nevada’s uninsured and underinsured, including those who have medications with a high co-pay or deductible.
Through the program, state officials say consumers can save on average up to 80% on generics and up to 20% on brand name drugs.
“The Consortium is pleased that Nevada will be joining us for our Prescription Drug Discount Card Program services through ArrayRx Card,” said Operations Manager Heidi Murphy. “The ArrayRx Card program, soon to be available for Nevadans, will provide enrolled residents with savings on their prescription medications. The card can be used at locations nationwide.”
The program is designed so the consumer can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or use their pharmacy benefit, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs prescribed by a licensed clinician are eligible for the discount and there are no formulary restrictions. Mail order and specialty drugs are also available.
It is free to enroll and available to all residents of Nevada, whether they hold private insurance, are underinsured, or uninsured.
(State of Nevada contributed to this report.)