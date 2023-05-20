Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and supporters, the Nevada Kids Foundation says their annual ‘Spring Into Action’ campaign (focused on providing support to Northern Nevada's youth sports programs in need) raised enough money to be able to give back a total of $20,000 in funding to six different local programs for youth.
The foundation says they specifically directed their attention to some of the schools that fall short of qualifying for additional Title 1 funding and have an even greater and dire need for support from outside resources.
Nevada Kids Foundation says they work directly with each school’s administration to find out what the individual needs are in their athletic departments and then rally support to make those 'wish lists' a reality by providing them with funding to purchase new sports uniforms and equipment.
Two check presentations to local schools is planned for next week.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: Nevada Kids Foundation | Children's Non Profit | Nevada