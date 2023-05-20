Weather Alert

.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The current period of unseasonably warmer temperatures will result is excessive snowmelt and runoff from higher mountain areas into lower elevation locations along the Carson River, Walker River basins, and eastern Sierra Basins. Creeks, streams, and main stem river areas will continue to run high, fast, and cold after expiration of this watch. Through the diurnal melt cycle, peak flow and heights will occur overnight and early morning in many cases. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&