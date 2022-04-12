Weather Alert

...COLD TEMPERATURES WITH MORE SNOW AND WIND THIS WEEK... * UNUSUALLY COLD TUES AND WED MORNINGS: With forecast overnight low temperatures in the teens and single digits across the Sierra, and widespread upper teens to mid 20s elsewhere across western Nevada, ensure irrigation pipes are protected, cold sensitive plants are brought inside, and outdoor pets have a warm shelter. High temperatures today will be much colder than average (15 to 25 degrees below normal for mid April). Brisk north to northwest winds will make it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder. * MID WEEK STORM: Another storm will begin to impact the Sierra Wednesday night into Thursday. Travel impacts likely for Thursday morning commute, especially in the Sierra and northeastern California. There may be a few light showers that make it across the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the eastern Sierra will be dealing with another bout of winds. The probability of strong-damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough along and north of I-80 to disrupt high-profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Saturday. This one may be warmer with more rain/snow impacts, but that isn't locked in. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are hinting at a warm/dry Easter Sunday in between the more active weather. -Edan