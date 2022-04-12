The State of Nevada has launched a data dashboard which officials say will transparently track how the State is spending federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The dashboard, which can be found under the “By The Numbers” tab at NevadaRecovers.com, provides a real-time accounting of funds received by the State and where the funds have been obligated.
The page also contains links to required reports the State is sending to the U.S. Treasury that track state spending of the money.
“Providing transparent and real-time data is critical to ensuring we keep Nevadans up to date on how we are investing these federal relief dollars,” said Gov. Sisolak.“I appreciate the hard work of the State team in these efforts and look forward to continued progress on behalf of Nevadans.”
The American Rescue Plan allocates dollars to a wide number of programs and services, such as K-12 education, vaccine distribution, food security, behavioral health services, housing assistance, and childcare.
Funds may be spent to support specific COVID-19 related priorities within the confines of the federal treasury rules and are intended to be allocated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.
In addition to the resources received directly by the State, other entities such as Nevada’s cities, counties and school districts are also receiving direct funding allocations from the Federal Government.