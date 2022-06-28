Law enforcement officers across Nevada will be on heightened alert for those violating boating under the influence laws this weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated heightened awareness and enforcement campaign.
Operation Dry Water weekend, July 2-4, is the national weekend of amplified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is asking boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water or operating a boat after you have consumed alcohol.
“Drinking and boating is never a good idea, but it’s a really bad idea this weekend,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, state boating law administrator. “With the amount of law enforcement that will be on the water statewide, if you’re drinking while operating a boat, you might be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”
NDOW will have boats on every major body of water across the state, and other law enforcement agencies are also adding extra officers to many waterways in other parts of the state. In Southern Nevada, the National Park Service will be working with NDOW at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“We’re not trying to ruin anyone’s weekend,” said Capt. Bowles. “But it’s our job to make sure everyone is safe on the water, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to leave the alcohol for when you get back to shore.”
NDOW reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
For more information, boaters can access operationdrywater.org, nasbla.org, uscgboating.org or ndow.org.