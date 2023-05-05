Nevada lawmakers heard a bill Friday that would make it illegal for someone to place a tracking device in someone's car without the consent.
Under Assembly Bill 356, those who place a device would be guilty of a misdemeanor on the first and second offenses.
After that, they could be charged with a felony.
The bill does make exceptions for law enforcement officers who install one because of a warrant or court order.
The bill comes as a private investigator here in Reno is facing a lawsuit for allegedly placing devices in Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, as well as former Washoe County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung.
Those in support of the bill say it goes beyond just protecting elected officials and would benefit other groups, such as domestic violence victims.
Representatives from several law enforcement agencies expressed support for the policy of the bill but had some concerns over specific language.
Some of those concerns are under amendment.