Nevada lawmakers are considering a bill that would divert certain taxes from companies at the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Center to surrounding counties.
According to Storey County, this would include Tesla, Panasonic, Redwood and potentially others.
Diverted funds may be distrusted as follows:
- 60% to neighboring counties
- 20% to a statewide economic development account
- 20% to Storey County
The bill would also establish a Joint Powers Authority compromised of 2 members from Storey County and 5 members from one or more abutting counties.
Storey County leaders say they are working on opportunities for area residents to weigh in.
You can read the full bill by clicking here: SB432 Text (state.nv.us)