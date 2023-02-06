Lawmakers will convene in Carson City on Monday to start four months of negotiations, hearings and votes that will define Nevada’s state budget and operations for the next two years.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature is expected to spar with newly elected Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on a wide range of proposals, most notably the governor’s two-year, $11 billion spending plan that anticipates starting with a historic surplus.
In his State of the State address two weeks ago, Lombardo announced his goals of suspending the state gasoline tax for a year, making unprecedented investments in education and using the budget surplus to prioritize fiscal savings.
