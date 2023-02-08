Nevada men’s skiing kicked off their five-straight days of competition in Colorado at Eldora Mountain Resort Wednesday morning, competing in giant slalom. This race was added on to make up for the second day of the Montana State Invitational after being canceled due to weather on February 1.
Sophomore Jeger Halbjoerhus led the Pack, finishing with a combined time of 1:53.21 in 32nd place. Both of Halbjoerhus’ first and second runs consistently ranked 34th in the field, but once combined, allowed him to move up two spots, just missing the top 30. Not far behind was sophomore Iver Naess, capturing 35th overall. Naess was ranked 43rd after his first run but had the 31st fastest second run in the field (55.89), to ultimately move up and finish just behind teammate Halbjoerhus.
Ibon Mintegui, the senior out of Leioa Bizkaia, Spain, came in 37th place overall with a combined time of 1:54.19. Finishing just two spots behind Mintegui and rounding out the Pack, junior Ulrik Danielsen placed 39th in 1:54.71. Senior Francesco Colombi put up a 57.45 effort in the first run, ranking 40th.
Nevada men’s and women’s ski will continue competition in Nederland, Colo. February 9-10 at the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational in giant slalom. The women begin at 7:45 a.m. PST, followed by the men at 8:30 a.m. PST.
Results (Nevada) – Men’s Giant Slalom
32. Jeger Halbjoerhus – 1:53.21
35. Iver Naess – 1:53.62
37. Ibon Mintegui – 1:54.19
39. Ulrik Danielsen – 1:54.71
Francesco Colombi – Run 1: 57.45
Andreas Smith – DNS
(University of Nevada)