The Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is taking note of the contributions of two talented African Americans whose work impacts the past, present, and future of local communities and of the country.
The NNRMLS, the Reno-based multiple listing service for Northern Nevada, announced a new sponsorship that will support the exhibition of contemporary photographer Janna Ireland, who explores the contributions of Paul Revere Williams, the first African American architect to work in the western region of the United States.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the Nevada Museum of Art as they showcase the work of award-winning photographer Janna Ireland,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard. “We encourage members of the community to visit the exhibit and to become inspired by the significant impact Paul Revere Williams made on the built environment of Northern Nevada.”
The exhibition is organized and presented by the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno from July 2 through October 2, 2022, before traveling to Las Vegas where it will open towards the end of the year.
You can read more about Janna Ireland on the Architectural Legacy of Paul R. Williams in Nevada on the Museum’s website here.