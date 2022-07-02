Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

