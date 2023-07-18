CNBC has named Nevada as one of the 10 best states in the country for infrastructure.
The Silver State placed ninth in the CNBC rankings, ahead of a three-way tie between Colorado, Kansas and Virginia.
The main reason for Nevada's ranking is the state's reliable power grid, according to CNBC, which says the average customer is without power for just 102 minutes per year.
In discussing the ranking, CNBC said that 1% of bridges in the state are in poor condition, and 5% of roads. They also said that 92% of the state has broadband internet access.
States that ranked ahead of Nevada in infrastructure included South Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Minnesota, Illinois and Georgia.