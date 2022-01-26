More COVID-19 testing availability is coming to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center starting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, as the Nevada National Guard has been re-deployed to assist with operations.
The testing times will be expanded to include afternoons and Saturdays.
As many as 800 appointments will be available on a given day when staffing levels are sufficient, up from 500 previously.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the Nevada National Guard and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office approved the Guard redeployment, which will allow the Health District to offer more appointments in a critical time of need.
“I am grateful to the men and women of the Nevada National Guard for taking on this additional assignment to help with COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and I thank all those involved with the Washoe County Health District for their continued work,” Sisolak said. “COVID-19 cases are still very high in Washoe County and this increase in testing availability comes at a crucial time. This federal, State and local partnership is a truly great example of what we can accomplish when we're working together to aid in the COVID-19 response.”
Testing will be offered Monday-Saturday. Weekday testing is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours and appointments may vary based on staffing levels. A small number of walk-ups will be permitted.
To schedule a COVID-19 test appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, follow this link. Residents can also call 775-328-2427, Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.