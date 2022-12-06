State leaders are discussing the implementation of a new process aimed at getting nurses to hospitals faster as RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals.
According to the Nevada Governor's Office, any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis would have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing.
On November 30, 2022, Renown Health said their Pediatric ICU and ER were full with children With Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections (RSV).
Through the new process between between the Board of Nursing and NHA, a temporary license would be issued to applicants who meet all legal requirements.
The governor's office hopes the immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients as soon as possible.
We have reached out the Board of Nursing and NHA for more clarification on the process.