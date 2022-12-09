State leaders are implementing a new process aimed at getting nurses in hospitals faster as Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals.
According to the Nevada Governor's Office, any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis will have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing.
On November 30, 2022, Renown Health said their Pediatric ICU and ER were full with children With RSV.
The Nevada State Boarding of Nursing says a temporary license will be issued to applicants who meet all legal requirements. Temporary licenses are valid for six months and will not be renewed.
There is a process available to apply for a permanent license during this process and applicants are encouraged to do that during their six months working.
The process takes two to four months to complete.
The governor's office hopes the immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients as soon as possible.
The Nevada State Board of Nursing says once a hospital identifies an out-of-state nurse they will be hiring, the hospital will then notify the board.
In order to be licensed here, the nurse will have to apply for licensure online and pay an application fee of $105.
The nurse must meet all application requirements for a temporary license, including having practiced nursing within the previous five years.
If they do not qualify for a temporary license, the Nevada Hospital Association, requestor and applicant will be notified.