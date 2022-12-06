State leaders are implementing a new process aimed at getting nurses to hospitals faster as RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals.
According to the Governor's Office, any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis, will have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing.
On November 30, 2022, Renown Health said their Pediatric ICU and ER were full with children With Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections (RSV).
A temporary license would be issued to applicants who meet all legal requirements.
The governor's office hopes the immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients as soon as possible.