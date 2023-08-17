A.J. Bianco, a quarterback with the Nevada football team says that his family lost their home, and business to the wildfire in Lahaina.
Nevada's wide receiver coach says they are looking to the community to help the Bianco family during this difficult time.
"The last several days have been so tragic for Lahaina and we are praying for the whole community," the GoFundMe page reads. "We are so grateful that our family is safe and know that we’re all in this together and will get through this. Anything would be so appreciated and we just want to help relieve any financial stress and help them move forward."
People can donate to the GoFundMe here.