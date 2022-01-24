A new national report from Stacker ranked Nevada as the state with the biggest solar economy.
Stacker analyzed which states have the largest solar economies by analyzing data collected by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
To adjust for population, states are ranked by the number of solar jobs per 1,000 in the non-farm sector, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The analysis showed that Nevada has 4.5 solar jobs per 1,000 non-farm jobs and has 75,379 installations. The report calls Nevada a hub for solar energy.
“Nevada leads the nation in terms of solar production and we’re going to continue to bring all the stakeholders to the table to ensure we are protecting our environment, combatting climate change and creating good-paying union jobs for our clean energy economy,” said Governor Sisolak.
In 2010, Nevada’s Silver State North Solar Project became the first-ever approved solar project on public lands in the United States.