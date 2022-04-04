The Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, held press conferences in Reno and Las Vegas today to make the announcement about the opioid settlements. Attorney General Ford says Nevada remains the hardest hit state in the opioid epidemic, he also says that opioid related deaths have skyrocketed.
In recompense for the damage opioids have done in he silver state, the state is set to receive approximately $329 million from 3 settlements, including some from last year. The first receipt being $50.7 million.
Attorney General Ford says "We have now won pivotal battles that will now bring in much needed money to the state of Nevada."
The settlements are from opioid manufacturers such as Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
428 Nevadans died of an opioid related death, which is the highest single number of opioid related deaths yet.
Attorney General Ford explains "We will bring justice to those who have caused harm to Nevada, and its residents and those who acted as a root cause for this epidemic."
He also tells us, they came together to create the One Nevada Agreement, to allocate recoveries, settlements and bankruptcies between the state, county and litigating cities to remediate harms, risks and impacts of opioids.
Attorney General Ford adds "With this money Nevada and it's local governments, can and will, establish programs and services that are needed right now."
He also mentions, all of these settlements have been battles won, but ultimately they want to win the war against opioids.