The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has announced the 2021 Top 10 States for Leadership in Energy, and Nevada was recognized as a leader in green buildings and ranked tenth on the list.
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is considered one of the most widely used green building rating system in the world, and in 2021, Nevada certified nine projects, representing 4,437,961 square feet of space and 1.43 square feet per Nevada resident.
Buildings that are LEED-certified create healthier spaces for people, use fewer resources, reduce carbon emissions, and improve efficiency while providing operational cost savings.
“In Nevada, we take climate action seriously, and green building standards are just one of the important tools we can use to reduce emissions,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
Along with building energy codes, green building standards help Nevada ensure efficient construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings.