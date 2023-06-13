This week the Aging and Disability Services Division invites Nevadans to learn the signs of elder abuse and join the agency in recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by wearing purple on Thursday, June 15.
WEAAD is observed annually on June 15 and the awareness day was started in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.
This designated day allows for global recognition of the physical, emotional, and financial abuses that many elderly people are living through on a day-to-day basis.
“We are committed to raising awareness about elder abuse and working towards preventing it,” said Tammy Sever, Social Services Chief of Adult Protective Services. “We believe everyone has a responsibility in protecting our most vulnerable Nevadans and we are proud to be a part of this important effort.”
Report suspected abuse to the Aging and Disability Services Division or a local law enforcement agency. Abuse can be reported by calling 888-729-0571, or in the Las Vegas area call 702-486-6930. For online reporting go to APS Online Intake Report. For a life-threatening situation, or in an emergency, call 911 or local law enforcement.