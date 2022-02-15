Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 640,069 total cases
- 1,541 new cases over 3-days
- 9,362 total deaths
- 21.8% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 92,531 total cases
- 1,112 total deaths
- 30.08% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,624 total cases
- 195 total deaths
- 35.84% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,089 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 40.49% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,619 total cases
- 159 total deaths
- 46.21% test positivity rate
Storey County: 289 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 11.11% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,114 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 22.40% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,478 total cases
- 130 total deaths
- 36.92% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,030 total cases
- 17 total deaths
- 52.63% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,260 total cases
- 98 total deaths
- 36.14% test positivity rate
Clark County: 484,810 total cases
- 7,220 total deaths
- 14.75% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 928 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 52.05% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,179 total cases
- 221 total deaths
- 28.96% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 708 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 27.27% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,387 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 11.98% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 81 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 22.22% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 216 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,726 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 58.43% test positivity rate