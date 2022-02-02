Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 627,655 total cases
- 1,700 new cases
- 9,050 total deaths
- 31.2% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 89,842 total cases
- 1,078 total deaths
- 39.16% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,123 total cases
- 189 total deaths
- 43.79% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,732 total cases
- 81 total deaths
- 45.98% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,187 total cases
- 155 total deaths
- 47.43% test positivity rate
Storey County: 274 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 41.18% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,003 total cases
- 46 total deaths
- 25.64% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,230 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 47.79% test positivity rate
Lander County: 944 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 32.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 5,818 total cases
- 93 total deaths
- 43.76% test positivity rate
Clark County: 476,590 total cases
- 6,973 total deaths
- 27.13% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 889 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 58.72% test positivity rate
Nye County: 5,980 total cases
- 212 total deaths
- 52.13% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 697 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 30.43% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,338 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 44.90% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 50.0% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 212 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,663 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 29.16% test positivity rate