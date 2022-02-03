Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 629,411 total cases
- 1,756 new cases
- 9,084 total deaths
- 30.2% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 90,326 total cases
- 1,088 total deaths
- 38.76% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,222 total cases
- 189 total deaths
- 45.30% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,762 total cases
- 81 total deaths
- 45.08% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,237 total cases
- 155 total deaths
- 48.78% test positivity rate
Storey County: 277 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 44.44% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,006 total cases
- 46 total deaths
- 25.19% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,289 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 47.79% test positivity rate
Lander County: 946 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 28.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 5,818 total cases
- 95 total deaths
- 38.90% test positivity rate
Clark County: 476,590 total cases
- 6,993 total deaths
- 26.30% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 891 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 60.18% test positivity rate
Nye County: 5,980 total cases
- 214 total deaths
- 56.62% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 697 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 28.57% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,368 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 46.64% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 40.0% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 212 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,688 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 41.15% test positivity rate