Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 625,955 total cases
- 1,946 new cases
- 9,012 total deaths
- 32.0% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 89,416 total cases
- 1,068 total deaths
- 39.96% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,090 total cases
- 189 total deaths
- 41.47% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,701 total cases
- 81 total deaths
- 46.68% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,150 total cases
- 155 total deaths
- 48.48% test positivity rate
Storey County: 273 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 50.0% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 2,990 total cases
- 46 total deaths
- 26.06% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,230 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 48.94% test positivity rate
Lander County: 935 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 33.33% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 5,818 total cases
- 93 total deaths
- 44.26% test positivity rate
Clark County: 476,590 total cases
- 6,945 total deaths
- 28.12% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 883 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 58.9% test positivity rate
Nye County: 5,889 total cases
- 212 total deaths
- 52.38% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 697 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 32.0% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,338 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 53.02% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 42.86% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 212 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 17.6% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,663 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 29.62% test positivity rate