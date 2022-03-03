Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 646,320 total cases
- 342 new cases
- 9,774 total deaths
- 7.9% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,863 total cases
- 1,150 total deaths
- 9.96% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,838 total cases
- 203 total deaths
- 16.0% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,203 total cases
- 87 total deaths
- 13.19% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,818 total cases
- 165 total deaths
- 21.57% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 15.4% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,165 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 1.45% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,625 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 10.33% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,051 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 10.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,388 total cases
- 106 total deaths
- 17.14% test positivity rate
Clark County: 488,588 total cases
- 7,538 total deaths
- 5.77% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 948 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 38.71% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,346 total cases
- 233 total deaths
- 11.42% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 2.1% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,409 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 2.68% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 21.4% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 225 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 21.4% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,756 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 16.67% test positivity rate