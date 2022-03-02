Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 645,978 total cases
- 363 new cases
- 9,753 total deaths
- 8.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,639 total cases
- 1,147 total deaths
- 11.0% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,819 total cases
- 203 total deaths
- 15.77% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,180 total cases
- 87 total deaths
- 13.8% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,805 total cases
- 165 total deaths
- 23.13% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 14.3% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,163 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 3.6% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,617 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 10.4% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,051 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 10.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,386 total cases
- 105 total deaths
- 17.14% test positivity rate
Clark County: 488,194 total cases
- 7,521 total deaths
- 5.92% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 948 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 45.71% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,338 total cases
- 233 total deaths
- 14.23% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 2.1% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,401 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 3.88% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 21.4% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 222 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,755 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 14.71% test positivity rate