Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 648,995 total cases
- 390 new cases
- 9,922 total deaths
- 5.1% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,959 total cases
- 1,167 total deaths
- 6.43% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,860 total cases
- 209 total deaths
- 6.73% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,220 total cases
- 88 total deaths
- 8.92% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,841 total cases
- 169 total deaths
- 6.61% test positivity rate
Storey County: 304 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,173 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 3.96% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,640 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 7.05% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,053 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 6.67% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,414 total cases
- 107 total deaths
- 5.09% test positivity rate
Clark County: 491,021 total cases
- 7,653 total deaths
- 4.03% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 949 total cases
- 17 total deaths
- 8.7% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,365 total cases
- 235 total deaths
- 9.29% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 713 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 0.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,416 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 2.54% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 227 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 57.14% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,757 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 7.27% test positivity rate