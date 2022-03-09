Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 648,052 total cases
- 452 new cases
- 9,875 total deaths
- 5.8% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,952 total cases
- 1,164 total deaths
- 6.64% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,851 total cases
- 206 total deaths
- 6.17% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,212 total cases
- 88 total deaths
- 12.28% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,836 total cases
- 167 total deaths
- 8.53% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 16.7% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,170 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 5.22% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,636 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 8.56% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,052 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 8.33% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,407 total cases
- 106 total deaths
- 5.9% test positivity rate
Clark County: 490,136 total cases
- 7,617 total deaths
- 4.22% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 949 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 13.33% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,359 total cases
- 234 total deaths
- 11.81% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 713 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 0.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,409 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 3.28% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 227 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 50.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,757 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 6.38% test positivity rate