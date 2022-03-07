Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 646,797 total cases
- 477 new cases
- 9,799 total deaths
- 7.4% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,888 total cases
- 1,157 total deaths
- 7.39% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,845 total cases
- 204 total deaths
- 8.8% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,205 total cases
- 88 total deaths
- 13.31% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,819 total cases
- 167 total deaths
- 11.04% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 15.4% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,167 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 4.27% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,627 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 10.09% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,051 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 7.69 test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,394 total cases
- 106 total deaths
- 10.0% test positivity rate
Clark County: 489,011 total cases
- 7,552 total deaths
- 4.83% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 948 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 15.0% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,355 total cases
- 233 total deaths
- 11.04% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 2.1% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,409 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 4.62% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 20.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 225 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 50.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,756 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 14.04% test positivity rate