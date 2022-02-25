Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 644,569 total cases
- 484 new cases
- 9,664 total deaths
- 11.1% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,510 total cases
- 1,143 total deaths
- 15.44% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,799 total cases
- 197 total deaths
- 19.8% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,174 total cases
- 86 total deaths
- 28.64% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,781 total cases
- 161 total deaths
- 26.77% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 18.18% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,161 total cases
- 52 total deaths
- 6.54% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,603 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 18.73% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,050 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 11.76% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,364 total cases
- 105 total deaths
- 14.23% test positivity rate
Clark County: 487,385 total cases
- 7,452 total deaths
- 7.35% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 945 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 40.43% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,328 total cases
- 232 total deaths
- 23.81% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 5.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,401 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 4.69% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 22.2% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 218 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 8.3% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,753 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 22.37% test positivity rate