All numbers are from the Nevada Health Response. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 468,023 total cases
- 818 new cases
- 8,263 total deaths
- 7.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 68,433 total cases
- 1,003 total deaths
- 6.7% test positivity rate
The first COVID-19-related death in Washoe County was reported on March 28, 2020.
Of the 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths, only 59 were fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. Forty five of the 59 were 65 years and older, 11 were 50-64 and three were 30-49. All of the other COVID-19 related deaths were individuals that were not fully vaccinated. Since the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for those 16 and older in Washoe County on April 19, 2021, there has been a 41% decrease in the COVID-19 fatality rate.
Carson City: 9,520 total cases
- 177 total deaths
- 3.9% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 5,117 total cases
- 73 total deaths
- 7.4% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 7,189 total cases
- 137 total deaths
- 10.2% test positivity rate
Storey County: 233 total cases
- 8 total deaths
- 10.5% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 2,611 total cases
- 39 total deaths
- 4.5% test positivity rate
Elko County: 8,889 total cases
- 123 total deaths
- 6.8% test positivity rate
Lander County: 788 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 11.7% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 4,331 total cases
- 87 total deaths
- 8.7% test positivity rate
Clark County: 351,903 total cases
- 6,358 total deaths
- 7.8% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 647 total cases
- 14 total deaths
- 11.5% test positivity rate
Nye County: 4,937 total cases
- 174 total deaths
- 13.4% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 666 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 4.7% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,204 total cases
- 28 total deaths
- 6.7% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 62 total cases
- 2 total deaths
- 0.0% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 185 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 11.1% test positivity rate
White Pine County: 1,308 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 1.1% test positivity rate