Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 637,609 total cases
- 891 new cases
- 9,311 total deaths
- 24.7% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 91,984 total cases
- 1,109 total deaths
- 32.90% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,559 total cases
- 194 total deaths
- 39.70% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,060 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 48.62% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,551 total cases
- 159 total deaths
- 50.45% test positivity rate
Storey County: 287 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 63.64% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,105 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 23.53% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,437 total cases
- 129 total deaths
- 34.01% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,009 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 68.18% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,167 total cases
- 97 total deaths
- 36.35% test positivity rate
Clark County: 483,271 total cases
- 7,178 total deaths
- 17.80% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 913 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 28.57% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,155 total cases
- 219 total deaths
- 43.51% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 708 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 10.53% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,385 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 30.60% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 16.67% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 215 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,723 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 66.96% test positivity rate