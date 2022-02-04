Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 631,309 total cases
- 1,898 new cases
- 9,144 total deaths
- 29.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 90,635 total cases
- 1,093 total deaths
- 37.78% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,327 total cases
- 191 total deaths
- 43.60% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,949 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 45.26% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,321 total cases
- 155 total deaths
- 48.62% test positivity rate
Storey County: 284 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 47.06% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,010 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 25.37% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,323 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 46.68% test positivity rate
Lander County: 976 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 28.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 5,977 total cases
- 95 total deaths
- 39.62% test positivity rate
Clark County: 479,516 total cases
- 7,043 total deaths
- 25.41% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 900 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 61.98% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,039 total cases
- 214 total deaths
- 56.73% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 697 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 23.81% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,368 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 46.43% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 27.27% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 213 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 29.5% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,694 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 39.91% test positivity rate