Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 647,600 total cases
- 359 new cases
- 9,844 total deaths
- 6.1% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,934 total cases
- 1,162 total deaths
- 6.59% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,851 total cases
- 204 total deaths
- 6.97% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,209 total cases
- 88 total deaths
- 12.5% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,832 total cases
- 167 total deaths
- 8.33% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 16.7% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,169 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 5.36% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,634 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 9.22% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,051 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 7.14% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,403 total cases
- 106 total deaths
- 6.02% test positivity rate
Clark County: 489,721 total cases
- 7,591 total deaths
- 4.33% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 949 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 9.09% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,359 total cases
- 233 total deaths
- 12.61% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 0.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,409 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 3.25% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 12.5% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 225 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 50.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,756 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 5.88% test positivity rate