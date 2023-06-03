Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar reported a decrease of 70 active registered voters during the month of May 2023 as compared to April 2023. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,878,692, a decrease of (-0.004%).
Democratic Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 216 (-0.03%). Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 2,889 (-0.52%).
Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 3,418 (0.58%). Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 44 (0.05%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters decreased by 53 (-0.3%).
Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 374 (-0.88%).
Of the 1,878,692 active registered voters in Nevada:
- 601,140 are Democrats (32.00%);
- 548,890 are Republicans (29.22%);
- 588,528 are Nonpartisan (31.33%);
- 81,958 are members of the Independent American Party (4.36%);
- 16,298 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.87%); and
- 41,878 are members of other minor political parties (2.23%).
The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at Nevada Secretary of State | Home (nvsos.gov) or clicking here: 2023 Statistics | Nevada Secretary of State (nvsos.gov)