A recently introduced state Senate bill would establish tenant protections in Nevada.
If passed, Senate Bill 78 would protect tenants against things like hidden fees, predatory application fee practices, and sets a standard for security deposits.
The bill would also require rental agreements to include a grace period for late rent payments and require tenants to be served with advance notice of increases in certain fees, fines and costs.
The bill was heard Wednesday at a Senate Commerce and Labor committee, but no action was taken; the legislation was first introduced on January 28th.