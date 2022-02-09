U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) to introduce the Gas Prices Relief Act, legislation to lower high gas prices and bring economic relief to Nevada families by temporarily suspending the federal gas tax.
This legislation is also co-sponsored by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).
“This is important legislation that will help us lower costs for Nevada families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m committed to finding solutions that bring our families some much-needed relief at the pump and help them get ahead.”
The proposed Gas Prices Relief Act would lower gas prices and deliver economic relief to Nevadans by:
- Suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until January 1, 2023. Currently, the national average for the cost of a gallon of gas is nearly one dollar higher than it was at the same time last year, according to AAA. Last year, Nevada was ranked by AAA as one of the most expensive markets for gas prices.
- Passing tax savings to Americans and not oil and gas companies by requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor oil and gas companies’ actions to pass along the savings at the pump to consumers. The bill also encourages the Secretary to take appropriate enforcement actions to ensure consumers see these savings.
- Maintaining the integrity of the Highway Trust Fund by requiring the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent