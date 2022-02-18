MELISSA, Texas - Nevada softball picked up its first win of the season, and first under head coach Linda Garza, Friday at the Tracy Beard Classic, defeating Montana, 2-1, in the day's finale.
Freshman Ellie Garcia struck out nine Lady Griz batters and scattered five hits to pick up the win, making second-inning RBI singles from Aaliyah Jenkins and Gennah Sanchez hold up.
Earlier in the day, Nevada was denied its first win by a pair of bottom-of-the-seventh solo home runs from Abilene Christian, in a 4-3 loss.
The Pack (1-6) continues play in Texas with two more Saturday, facing host North Texas at 12:30 p.m. PT before a rematch with Montana at 3 p.m. PT.