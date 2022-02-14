Atlantis Casino sportsbook
Atlantis

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures Monday showing that $179.8 million was wagered in Nevada's 179 sports books on this year's Super Bowl.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Brin Gibson said, "unaudited figures show a sports book win of $15,413,228 was recorded on wagers totaling $179,823,715. This resulted in a hold percentage of 8.6%."

The following is a summary of Nevada sports book performance for the last ten Super Bowls:

Super Bowl Bets

