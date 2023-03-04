With winter weather conditions continuing, the Nevada State Police and Nevada Department of Transportation remind motorists to plan ahead to stay safe.
This winter, both agencies have been working diligently to keep the motoring public safe by clearing roadways, assisting motorists to safety, and maintaining road closures as necessary.
In the past week, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command has responded to 1,895 calls for service, assisted 464 motorists, and responded to 97 slide-off incidents. State Troopers also responded to 132 injury crashes and are investigating 24 hit-and-runs and 193 property crashes. Most of the crash-causing violations were from traveling too fast with the snow and ice conditions and slide-offs due to vehicles not being prepared for the weather.
While assisting with weather-related incidents, State Troopers continued working to keep the motoring public safe by conducting 851 traffic stops that resulted in 21 arrests, which included speeding and driving under the influence.
Meanwhile, Nevada Department of Transportation highway maintenance crews worked 12-hour shifts, rotating personnel to provide 24-hour-a-day snow removal on the nearly 1,120 miles of state highway in northwestern Nevada.
In one recent winter storm, NDOT crews dedicated 1,500 staff hours to clear highways, spreading 2,300 cubic yards of salt and sand for enhanced highway traction For those who must travel, please follow the safety tips below.
Winter Driving Safety Tips:
• Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates.
• Buckle up.
• Turn on headlights to see and be seen.
• Do not rely solely on GPS to find alternate routes, as it could lead to unmaintained roadways or hazardous areas.
• Slow down! Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
• Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.
• Do not brake suddenly.
• Keep additional distance from other vehicles.
• Watch carefully for snow removal equipment, first responders, tow trucks and stranded motorists and vehicles – move over and do not pass without good distance and sight clearance.
• Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas.
• Be aware of black ice.
Check before you go: Tires, Brakes, Lights, Battery, Wipers, Defroster, Heater, Vehicle Fluid Levels.
Carry with you: Tire chains, Flashlight, Ice scraper, Snow shovel, First-aid supplies, Extra clothes/gloves, Blanket, Flares, Non-perishable food/water.
(Nevada State Police)