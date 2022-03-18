A Missouri man was booked into Churchill County Jail after police say he kidnapped a woman in Rocklin on Tuesday.
Nevada State Police say the suspect, Davon T. Robinson-Bowls carjacked a Nissan Altima in Rocklin with the victim inside, around 5:30 p.m.
Less than an hour later, NSP was contacted by Rocklin Police about the car, which was headed east on I-80. Eventually troopers found the car near mile marker 44 in Fernley.
NSP says they tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off, and the driver threw a handgun out the window.
NSP says 38 miles away near Trinity, they called the driver and convinced him to stop, which he did near mile marker 82. That’s when they took the driver and passenger into custody.
The passenger was confirmed to be the victim and given counseling and a safe place to stay.
Troopers also say they found the handgun used in the carjacking.
Robinson-Bowls was booked at the Churchill County Jail on several charges including: attempted kidnapping in the first degree, an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, destroying/concealing evidence, reckless driving, eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and being a fugitive from justice.