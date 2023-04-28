Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a reported hit and run that took place on I-580 in Reno earlier today.
Nevada State Police say the hit and run occurred at 4:42 p.m. in the area of northbound I-580 and Patriot Blvd.
The vehicles involved are a Silver Ford Pick-Up (photo in story) and a white minivan.
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is looking for the Silver Ford Truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nevada State Police Highway Patrol at email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us or Nevada State Police Dispatch.