An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks.
NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to change lanes, forcing the Volvo into oncoming traffic. That's when NSP says the Volvo was hit by a silver Honda heading east.
The unidentified driver of the Volvo died on scene, while the Honda driver was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Cars were backed up for several miles as authorities investigated the crash site.