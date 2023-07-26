At approximately 7:58 p.m. on July 14, the Nevada State Police responded to a crash at the location of IR80 eastbound at mile marker 85 in Churchill County, Nevada.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 black Harley Davidson drifted into the dirt center median area and began to overturn as it was traveling eastbound on IR80.
The rider, Bryan Austin Humphrey, a 61-year-old man from Heath, Ohio, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on-scene.
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command West M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team) is investigating this crash.
The crash marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West 22nd fatal crash, resulting in 25 fatalities for 2023.
(Nevada State Police)